GE15 candidates to file nomination papers

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 5): The nomination process of candidates for the 15th general election (GE15) has begun at 9am today at 222 centres across the country.

Nomination is also held today for the Bugaya state by-election in Semporna, Sabah.

The candidates have an hour, until 10am, to submit their nomination papers.

Only candidates, proposers and seconders are allowed to enter the nomination centres.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 15 for early voting, while polling is on Nov 19.

The campaign period will be for 14 days beginning from the announcement of the candidates by the returning officers in the respective constituencies until 11.59 pm on Nov 18.

The contest for the parliamentary seats involves 222 constituencies nationwide, while the state elections involve 59 seats in Perak, 42 seats in Pahang and 15 seats in Perlis.

GE15 is held following the dissolution of the 14th Parliament by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Oct 10 with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Bugaya state by-election is held to fill the vacancy left by its assemblywoman Manis Muka Mohd Darah who died on Nov 17, 2020, but the by-election was postponed due to the proclamation of emergency to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on Oct 7, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong revoked the six ordinances and proclamations of emergency promulgated in 2020 that prevented by-elections from being held in Batu Sapi, Gerik and Bugaya amid the Covid-19 pandemic. – Bernama