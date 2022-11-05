GE15: In Tambun, Anwar supporters arrive in full force compared to quiet BN, Perikatan corners

IPOH (Nov 5): Tambun picked by Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as his launchpad to Putrajaya for the 15th general election saw supporters of the Opposition leader arriving in large groups as early as 6am today.

The PH supporters were the most stand-out troops — with almost all clad in red and flooding their corner near the nomination centre.

Supporters had set up stalls while waiting for Anwar Ibrahim just a few hundred metres from the nomination centre at Industrial Training Institute here.

One of the vendors was a small lorry converted into a photo booth covered up with a giant poster of Anwar alongside Muhammad Arafat Varisai And Asmuni Awi who are PH’s Hulu Kinta and Manjoi state assembly candidates, respectively.

Apart from the photo booth, the street was filled with merchandise, boiled shantung nuts and beverage stalls.

To complete the grand carnival-like reception for the giant political figure, PH supporters are waiting to greet Anwar with a cultural performance consisting of a lion dance and bhanghra musicians.

Meanwhile, on the opposing corners of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) — supporters seemed to be more subdued compared to the PH assembly point.

Both BN and PN supporters wore their trademark different shades of blue faithfully waiting for their candidates Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

To ensure the safety of this grand procession, the police set up barricades to mark a boundary where the supporters will not be crossing. – Malay Mail