GE15: Kelvin Yii pledges for better education, aged care, multicultural inclusivity

KUCHING (Nov 5): Young Sarawakian first-time voters can make an impact in the 15th general election (GE15), said Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Bandar Kuching Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching incumbent said the move to lower the voting age to 18, which was spearheaded by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, has allowed Malaysian youths to have a voice and participate in the country’s democracy.

“I’m very happy and excited for this election because this is the first time young people can vote.

“This shows the inclusivity and multicultural spirit which PH has looked for. If it wasn’t for PH, young people would not have a voice and today is a result of our inclusivity and our belief in empowering young people,” he told reporters when met after his candidacy was announced at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Community Hall here.

Yii, is gunning for a second term this GE15 and will be in a three-cornered fight against Tay Tze Kok of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan, who is contesting under Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket.

The DAP Socialist Youth National Chief said GE15 marks its significant importance where it is all up to the voters to decide which party should form the next federal government.

“This is where the voters will decide whether to choose a federal government that is led by a party that only fights for a certain race; a party that is corrupt; a party that is extreme; or PH which believes in multiculturalism, inclusivity, and addressing issues that are close to the heart of the people,” he said.

Throughout this two-week campaign, he said he will be sharing his ideas and policies not just for Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency, but also on national level.

“We will concentrate on issues such as education; on adequate, equitable and equal education on top of job opportunities for the youths.

“Apart from that, we will also focus on aged care and economic care for our elderly in Bandar Kuching and Malaysia as a whole,” he added.

PH’s strength lies in what the coalition wants to do for the people and this is our goal as we build a multicultural inclusive Malaysia for all, said Yii.

In the last 14th General Election in 2018, Yii defeated SUPP’s Kho Teck Wan in a straight fight, winning by a thumping majority of 35,973. He had polled 48,548 votes then compared to Kho who only achieved 12,575 votes.