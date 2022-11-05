GE15: Lawas to see three-cornered fight between GPS, PSB and PKR candidates

LAWAS (Nov 5): The Lawas parliamentary seat will see a three-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the 15th general election (GE15).

Incumbent Datuk Henry Sum Agong of GPS will face Baru Bian of PSB and Japar Suyut of PKR.

Returning officer Ladin Atok, announced the three candidates at around 11am when no objections were received on all the candidates after the nomination was closed at 10am.

Henry was the first to arrive at the nomination centre and submitted his nomination papers at 9.03am. His proposer was Paris Kaya and seconded by Awang @Ibrahim bin Ahmat,

He was accompanied to the nomination centre by a group of 20 GPS supporters led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Japar submitted his nomination papers at at 9 07am. He was proposed by Kasuma Gani and seconded by Narazwani Abdul Samad.

Baru submitted his nomination papers at 9.18am. He was proposed by Alias Mail and seconded by Asut Barok.

Meanwhile, a potential independent candidate arrived at the nomination centre around 9.30am but left without entering the nomination centre.

Mohamad Ibrahim had also failed to contest in the Sarawak state election previously after withdrawing his candidacy for the Bukit Sari seat.

In 14th general election in 2018, he lost his election deposit after garnering only 176 votes when contesting against Henry and Danny Piri of PKR for the Lawas seat.