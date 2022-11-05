GE15: PSB candidate for Lubok Antu believes he can win the hearts of constituents

LUBOK ANTU (Nov 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) 15th general election (GE15) candidate for Lubok Antu Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa believes that his style of being an elected representative who is very close to the people will win the hearts of the constituents.

He said the best way to serve the people is to constantly meet them, and that he has always been an elected representative who does that.

“Many people not only in my Engkilili (state) constituency area, but in Batang Ai constituency area as well know that I am a very responsible elected representative.

“I never failed to meet my people who need my help so I guess I am the right person to become the next Lubok Antu MP,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He added that if the people want a capable elected representative with a good track record, who also represents a local Sarawakian party, they should look no further as well.

According to him, he has more experience compared to the other candidates for the Lubok Antu parliamentary seat, thus he knows well what the people there need.

“I know for sure what the people of Lubok Antu want. They need their incomes to be better while other parties promised things such as good infrastructures for Lubok Antu, the first thing I will fight to improve is their livelihood.

“That’s because for them what is the use of having good infrastructures in Lubok Antu if they don’t have enough to eat,” he said.

Apart from that, he also hopes that voters will choose a Sarawakian party in GE15 because only Sarawakian parties know how to take good care of Sarawakians.

That’s because in his opinion, Peninsular Malaysia-based parties will never understand the struggles of Sarawakians.

“There are candidates representing Peninsular Malaysia-based parties contesting for the Lubok Antu seat in the GE15. I hope Lubok Antu voters will realise that a Peninsular Malaysia-based will never take good care of Sarawakians like Sarawakian parties,” he said.

Rayong will contest in the GE15 to become a Lubok Antu MP for the first time ever.

He was first elected as Engkilili assemblyman in 2006 and has been the constituency’s assemblyman ever since after being elected recently in the 2021 state elections.

The Lubok Antu parliamentary area consists of two state constituencies namely Engkilili and Batang Ai.

For GE15, Rayong will be up against three other candidates in the tussle for the Lubok Antu seat namely Roy Angau Gingkoi (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), Jugah Muyang (Perikatan Nasional) and Langga Lias (Parti Keadilan Rakyat).

Malaysians will head to the polls on Nov 19 which is poised to be a tight contest among coalitions with Barisan Nasional (BN) gearing to reclaim the federal administration.

Early voting has been fixed on Nov 15.