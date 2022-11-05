GE15: PSB fields candidates in seven winnable seats, says president

SIBU (Nov 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is fielding seven candidates in seats where it deems having higher chances of winning in the 15th general election (GE15).

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the seven seats are Sibu, Miri, Lawas, Sri Aman, Puncak Borneo, Lubok Antu and Serian.

“We are contesting in seven seats which we think that we are having higher winning chances. We don’t want to spread our resources too thin,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman and standing in Sibu this general polls, said Sibu is a large parliamentary constituency.

“Sibu is made up of three state seats namely Bawang Assan, Nangka and Pelawan with 106,000 voters, 63 per cent of which are Chinese.

“Whoever can do better in the Chinese areas, about 63 per cent will win,” he opined.

He will be taking on incumbent Oscar Ling from Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s candidate Clarence Ting, who is also Sibu Municipal Council chairman.

According to Wong, Malay voters constitute 19 per cent of the Sibu parliamentary seat followed by 18 per cent Iban voters.

The PSB contender believed that the voter turnout for Sibu could be low even though he observed that most of the Sibu voters are residing here.

Asked if a low turnout could favour GPS, Wong said: “It is hard to say. It can work both ways.”

He added that it was too premature to predict the outcome of this election since he could not make out the sentiments of the Chinese at the moment.

Apart from Wong, other PSB candidates are Lawrence Lai (Miri), Baru Bian (Lawas), Wilson Entabang (Sri Aman), Iana Akam (Puncak Borneo), Johnical Rayong Ngipa (Lubok Antu) and Elsiy Tingkang (Serian).