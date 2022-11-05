GE15: PSB’s Wilson Entabang to highlight Sri Aman’s health, education facilities in campaign

SIMANGGANG (Nov 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Sri Aman Wilson Entabang will focus on health and education facilities for his 15th General Election (GE15) campaign.

Although he mentioned focusing on three issues, namely economy, health facilities and education, Wilson said it was vital to address the latter two issues.

On health facilities, he expressed his belief that the new Sri Aman Hospital was in need of more equipment to cater to low-income individuals or families who cannot afford to travel to Kuching to receive health treatment.

“One of the matters which is very important now is health facilities (in Sri Aman). Although we have the new hospital here, I believe there are still a lot of equipment not available yet in the hospital.

“We need to emphasise this because the distance between Sri Aman and Kuching is quite far and those poor population and poor families, they cannot afford to travel to Kuching to receive advanced health treatment and screening,” he said when met by reporters after the announcement of his candidacy at the Sri Aman Sports Complex indoor stadium here on Saturday morning.

Wilson said Sri Aman was also lacking in terms of education centres and facilities – in particular the need to set up a higher learning institution here.

He added there was a need of more secondary schools, especially in areas between Melugu and Balai Ringin.

On GE15, he said this was his best chance to field himself as a candidate, as he had been moving on the ground and is well-known by the people.

However, he said he would leave it up to the people to decide on who will be the best candidate for Sri Aman.

“Sri Aman has been under Barisan Nasional for many years and was also under GPS. We want to see changes. We need to get new leaders and new connections with the federal government so Sri Aman can move forward,” he said.

Wilson contested for Simanggang in the state election last year and was narrowly defeated by its current assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

Harden won with a mere majority of 175 votes and garnered 3, 954 votes, while Wilson polled 3, 779 votes.