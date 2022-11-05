GE15: Sarawak goes into high gear as 92 candidates vie for 31 parliamentary seats

KUCHING (Nov 5): A total of 92 candidates will be vying for the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak for the 15th general election (GE15).

Early election will be held on Nov 15 as a prelude to the Nov 19 polling day.

Out of the 92 candidates, 11 are independents while Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) fielded a candidate in each of the 31 parliamentary seats; Pakatan Harapan (PH) 29; Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) nine; Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) three; Perikatan Nasional (PN) three; Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) one; Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) one; and Parti Kesedaran Sarawak (Sedar) one.

State ruling GPS coalition comprises four local parties – the backbone Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Peninsula-based PH comprises the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), while PN comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

This time around, there will be eight straight fights, 17 three-cornered fights, five four-cornered fights and one five-cornered fight for the 31 seats.

The sole five-cornered fight will be in Kanowit.

The eight straight fights will be at Sarikei, Igan, Tanjong Manis, Mukah, Batang Sadong, Kota Samarahan, Hulu Rajang and Limbang.

The five four-cornered fights will be at Lanang, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Julau and Serian and the rest will be three-cornered fights.

One of the hot seats is Julau where there will be a rematch between PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, and PBM president Datuk Larry Sng who won Julau with 1,931 majority votes during the 2018 parliamentary election as an independent.

Joining the fray there are independent Elli Lawai Ngalai and PBDS’ Susan George, but it was said that their participation will not impact the outcome of the election at the seat very much.

Another hotly contested seat is Sibu where the PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is aiming to make a political statement about his party while facing GPS’ new face Clarence Ting and Sibu incumbent DAP’s Oscar Ling.

Lanang is also a hot parliamentary seat because like its neighbouring Sibu, it was held by the DAP but the state seats within it are controlled by the GPS.

Incumbent MP Alice Lau of the DAP will be defending Lanang against GPS’ Wong Ching Yong, PSB’s Priscilla Lau and independent Dato Wong Tiing Kiong.

Lawas will see a battle royale straight fight between heavy weights PSB secretary general Baru Bian and incumbent Datuk Henry Sum Agong of GPS.

Baru is not only a Ba Kelalan assemblyman but a former full fledged minister in the former PH government, while Sum held various deputy minister portfolios in both Barisan Nasional (BN) then and current caretaker PN government.

Interestingly Baru is Selangau incumbent MP who has decided to move on to Lawas this time around.

In Lubok Antu, debutante GPS candidate Roy Gingkoi, a lawyer, has been said to be facing stiff challenges from PSB deputy president and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa who is said to be capitalising on the apparent rift in PRS following the strong objection by some members to the reinstatement of incumbent MP Jugah Muyang as party member.

Jugah, a former independent MP, will now be contesting under the PN ticket come Nov 19.

Joining the fray there would be PKR’s Langga Lias.

Due to the fluidity of grassroots politics, victory may go either way in Saratok between incumbent MP Datuk Ali Biju (PN) and GPS new face Giendam Jonathan Tait in a three corner fight.

The other candidate is PKR’s Ibil Jaya who may be the spoiler to split the votes for either Ali and Geindam.

As of Oct 2022, Sarawak has 1,943,074 registered voters, where 1,920,840 are ordinary voters, 12,256 army (plus spouses) voters, 987 police (plus spouses) voters, and 102 voters abroad.

Out of that total figure, 50.21 per cent or 975,618 are male and 49.79 per cent or 967,456 female.

Out of the 31 parliamentary Sarawak seats, Miri recorded the most number of voters at 142,177 and Igan the least at 28,213.