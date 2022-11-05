GE15: Sibu to see three-cornered fight between DAP, GPS and PSB

SIBU (Nov 5): It will be a three-cornered fight between Democratic Action Party (DAP), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for the Sibu parliamentary seat.

Incumbent Oscar Ling of DAP will defend his seat against GPS’ Clarence Ting and PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Returning Officer Khalid Andong announced the contenders at Sibu Islamic Complex at about 10.45am, following the close of nomination at 10am.

Ling was the first to submit his papers at 9.02am, followed by Wong at 9.09am and Ting at 9.15am.

Ling was proposed by Irene Chang and seconded by Adeline Kiu; and Wong by Ting Hoong Huat (proposer) and Dato Janet Lau (seconder).

Ting’s proposer was Ting Tien Huat and he was seconded by Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce.

Ting, accompanied by some 500 GPS supporters, was the first to arrive at the nomination centre at about 8.30am, followed by Ling and his group at 8.41am.

Wong and his supporters arrived about four minutes after Ling.

There was a noticeable police presence at the nomination centre, including Light Strike Force personnel on the ground and a helicopter monitoring the situation from above.