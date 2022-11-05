GE15: Sri Aman’s newcomer Doris Brodie not taking things lightly against veteran contender

SRI AMAN (Nov 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Sri Aman Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie will not take GE15 lightly despite having good election machinery.

“The next 14 days (campaign period) are going to be critical for us and we have to give our very best. Although we have good machineries, I will not take this lightly,” she said when met by the reporters at the Sri Aman Sports Complex indoor stadium in Simanggang here today.

On GE15 being her first electoral appearance, she noted of the incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat’s broad experience and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidate Wilson Entabang, who is also not a stranger in the local politics.

“They (Masir and Wilson) are very experienced. PSB contested in the state election last year, while Masir has been Sri Aman’s MP since 2008.

“However, as far as GPS is concerned, this is the first time that GPS is contesting in Sri Aman using its own logo.

“Regardless of whether you are a new candidate or an experienced one; this is after all, all about GPS. I think GPS has done a prominent role to the rakyat,” she said.

Having admitted that she was all anxious about her candidacy and for the coming election, Doris quipped that without the anxiety, she would not feel excited to win.