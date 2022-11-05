GE15: Straight GPS-PH fight in Batang Sadong

SIMUNJAN (Nov 5): Batang Sadong seat will see a straight fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

GPS is fielding greenhorn Rodiyah Sapiee, 44, while PH candidate is Lahaji Lahiya, 71.

Their nominations were announced by Returning Officer Zainap Halip outside Dewan Mesra Simunjan at 11.30am.

Rodiyah was the first to submit here nomination papers at 9.03am. She came with her proposer Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo, and her seconder former Gedong assemblyman Datuk Naroden Majais.

She was earlier accompanied by some 4,000 GPS supporters led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as they walked to the nomination centre.

Abang Johari is the assemblyman of Gedong, one of the state seats that make up Batang Sadong.

Meanwhile, Lahiji, who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sarawak executive secretary submitted his nomination at 9.07am.

He was accompanied by proposer Kuswadie Abang and seconder Aboi Timbong.

Rodiyah is an engineer by profession and was a manager at Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA), while Lahiji is a retired teacher.

When met, Rodiyah said her focus, if elected, would be to continue the work of incumbent Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said Nancy, who served as Batang Sadong MP for three terms, and now contesting in Santubong, had done and planned many development projects in the constituency.

She also said she planned to organise more activities for the youths.

“Strong support from the people is needed to ensure continuity in development,” she said.

Lahiji, on the other hand, said his focus would be on improving infrastructure especially in the many villages in the constituency.

“I want to make sure the people get better infrastructure, especially schools which must have conducive environment for learning,” he added.