MARUDI (Nov 5): It will be a three-cornered fight between incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Roland Engan of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and an independent candidate Wilfred Entika Rebai for the Baram parliamentary seat.

Returning Officer (RO) Belayong Pok announced the candidates at the nomination centre at Marudi Civic Centre after no objections were received on all the three candidates after nomination was closed at 11am.

MORE TO COME