GPS’ Edwin Banta in three-corner fight with PKR, indie candidates for Selangau

SELANGAU (Nov 5) Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate Edwin Banta is involved in a three-corner fight with Parti Keadian Rakyat’s (PKR) Umpang Sabang and an independent candidate Henry Joseph for the Selangau seat.

Returning officer Inting Nyami announced the candidates at 12.50pm after the objection period ended at 11am.

Edwin’s nomination was proposed by Datuk John Sikie Tayai and seconded by Christopher Gira Sambang.

Umpang’s proposer was Sim Yaw Cheng and Kasin Nyaru as his seconder.

For Henry, his proposer and seconder were Peter Tuan and Tabor Bunsu, respectively.

Edwin, 57, is a political secretary to Sarawak Premier while Umpang, 57, is a retired teacher and Henry, 62, is a lawyer based in Miri.

MORE TO COME