GPS GE15 Lawas candidate to focus on facilities delivery, better future for younger generation

LAWAS (Nov 5): Improving facilities and a better future for the younger generation would be the focus of Dato Henry Sum Agong, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Lawas parliamentary seat if given a fresh mandate in 15th General Election (GE15).

Henry pointed to the many infrastructure and facilities projects that need to be delivered outside Lawas town such as roads, bridges, surau and mosques, churches and others while laying the foundation of a better future for the younger generation.

“We are fighting for the future, especially of the young people, including those aged 18, they should understand,” he told reporters when met at his service centre here yesterday.

Henry, who is also PBB Ba Kelalan branch chairman, was given a rousing welcome by GPS supporters upon his arrival here following the nod by top GPS leadership for him to defend the Lawas seat this GE15.

He will be serving his sixth term if re-elected.

Responding to criticism by social activist Agnes Padan that many bus stop facilities built in Lawas are no longer used as there is no public bus company operating here, he said it was built by the government for the people’s convenience.

“The bus stop stations built previously are for the people to use as shelter when it rains and when it’s hot, this is the government’s concern.”

Henry said it is beyond the government’s control whether the bus companies continue to operate or cease their operation for economic reasons.

“While bus operations depend on the companies that want to open operations here, it’s up to them,” he said.

Agnes’ video lasting two minutes 45 seconds showed unused roadside bus stop facilities around Lawas, and it was broadcast through the Sarawak Kam Agong Lawas Tiktok application last Sunday.

As of yesterday, the video had 2,687 likes, 162 comments and 135 shares.

Agnes claims that her survey found that there were more than 100 bus stops along Jalan Trusan, Mengkalap, Kampung Aru, Sundar, Awat-Awat, Merapok, Lawas Damit and Jalan Punang.