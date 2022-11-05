GPS, PSB supporters turn up in force in Sri Aman

SIMANGGANG (Nov 5): Supporters of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) turned up in force at the Sri Aman Sports Complex indoor stadium for nomination day.

The two groups began marching towards the stadium as early as 8.30am with their respective candidates, namely GPS’ Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie and PSB’s Wilson Entabang.

With flags waving high, the supporters chanted and shouted battle cries in a show of might.

With the GPS crowd was Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan who is Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Next to arrive at the nomination centre was Pakatan Harapan candidate Tay Wei Wei with a small number of supporters, followed shortly after by incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat who was accompanied by a sizeable group.

Masir is defending his seat as an independent this election.