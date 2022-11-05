GPS’ Riot in four-cornered fight in Serian

SERIAN (Nov 5): It will be a four-cornered fight in Serian this 15th General Election (GE15) with Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem facing candidates from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and an independent candidate.

Riot is facing Elsiy Tingang of PSB, Learry Jabol of DAP, and independent candidate Alim Impira in a four-cornered battle.

Riot, who arrived at the nomination centre at the Sarawak Government Administration Centre Serian Division around 8.25am, was accompanied by his proposer and supporter Maclaine Ben @ Martin Ben and John Ilus respectively, along with thousands of his supporters.

Elsiy was the first to arrive at the nomination centre at 7.30am with her proposer Peter Tajak and seconder Vincent Tingang.

Learry arrived second at 7.45am with his proposer Mina Jugi and seconder Velentine Langgoi.

Alim arrived thirdly at 8.10am with his proposer and supporter Thomas Daling and Kembi Rigong respectively.

The four were seen submitting the nomination papers together between 9.01am and 9.05am

The announcement of the candidates was made by returning officer Lim Hock Meng at 12.23pm

There were no objections received.