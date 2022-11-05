Saturday, November 5
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Incumbent Azis Jamman faces four challengers in Sepanggar
GE15

Incumbent Azis Jamman faces four challengers in Sepanggar

0
By Nancy Lai on Sabah

(From left) Jumardie, Mustapha, Yakub, Yusof, and Azis pose for photos after being announced as the candidates for Sepanggar.

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Incumbent for Sepanggar parliamentary constituency Datuk Azis Jamman from Warisan is facing four other candidates in a crowded battle for the seat.

Also in the fray are Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Yakub Khan, Pejuang’s Yusof Kunchang, Jumardie Lukman from Parti KDM, and PH’s Mustapha Sakmud.

Returning officer Abdul Mukti confirmed the constituency’s candidates at 10.40am.

Azis, who won the seat by a majority of 12,984 votes in the 2018 parliamentary election was the first to arrive the nomination centre at 8.18am followed by Mustapha, Yusof, Yakub, and Jumardie.

They were each accompanied by their supporters up to the designated area, as only authorised personnel were allowed within five metres of the nomination centre at Kingfisher here.

MORE TO COME

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts