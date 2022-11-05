Incumbent Azis Jamman faces four challengers in Sepanggar

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Incumbent for Sepanggar parliamentary constituency Datuk Azis Jamman from Warisan is facing four other candidates in a crowded battle for the seat.

Also in the fray are Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Yakub Khan, Pejuang’s Yusof Kunchang, Jumardie Lukman from Parti KDM, and PH’s Mustapha Sakmud.

Returning officer Abdul Mukti confirmed the constituency’s candidates at 10.40am.

Azis, who won the seat by a majority of 12,984 votes in the 2018 parliamentary election was the first to arrive the nomination centre at 8.18am followed by Mustapha, Yusof, Yakub, and Jumardie.

They were each accompanied by their supporters up to the designated area, as only authorised personnel were allowed within five metres of the nomination centre at Kingfisher here.

MORE TO COME