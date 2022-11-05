Incumbent Willie to face PKR’s Diog Dios, PSB’s Iana Akam in battle for Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Nov 5): Puncak Borneo will see a three-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

GPS candidate and incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin will face Diog Dios of PKR and Iana Akam of PSB.

Willie, who was accompanied by his proposer Tarat assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and seconder Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, as well as Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, arrived at the nomination at 9.10am and submitted his nomination papers at 9.36am

Diog, who was proposed by Michael Kanai and seconded by Chang Hon Hiung, arrived at the nomination centre at 9am and submitted his nomination papers at 9.21am.

Iana arrived at the nomination centre at 8.45am and submitted her nomination papers at 9.03am. She was proposed by Tomson Ango and seconded by Warick Mandes.

The announcement of candidates was made by returning officer Ranum Bari at about 11.10am.

About 7,000 GPS supporters gathered at the Siburan community hall, while PH and PSB had only a handful of supporters present. The situation was calm throughout the nomination process.