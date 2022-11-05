Indie Serian candidate Dr Alim leaves fate to PBB

SERIAN (Nov 5): Serian independent candidate Dr Alim Impira, who is still a PBB member, says he will leave it to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to determine his fate for contesting in this election.

According to the entertainer and former deputy director of Customs (Sabah and Labuan), he still subscribes to PBB’s philosophy and has no grudges against the party, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) or Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Alim, who contested for the first time in an election, also admitted that PBB did not have the knowledge that he is contesting as an independent candidate.

“I just want to be an independent candidate upon the request of the grassroots, who are the voters and the people in Serian on a condition that I must be an independent and not aligned to any party,” he told reporters today.

He added that he would leave it to PBB to determine his fate although he still subscribed to PBB and GPS’ philosophy.

When asked if he is using his popularity as an entertainer to get votes, he said ‘No’ but admitted wanting to get votes especially from new voters.