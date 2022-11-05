It’s two Wongs and two Laus in battle for Lanang

SIBU (Nov 5): The Lanang parliamentary constituency will see a four-cornered fight with Democratic Action Party (DAP) incumbent Alice Lau Kiong Yien looking for a third term.

Accompanied by about 500 supporters, she was the first to arrive at the nomination centre at SMK Methodist around 8.15am.

Among those with Lau were her proposer Peter Ha, seconder Stanley Chiew, and election agent Stephen Lu.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Wong Ching Yong from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) arrived around 8.30am accompanied by proposer Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck and seconder Datuk Chieng Buong Toon. Victor Lau Pik Yu is acting as Wong’s election agent.

Some 300 supporters accompanied the SUPP candidate.

Cries of support DAP and GPS erupted among their respective supporters.

At 8.45am, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Priscilla Lau arrived, followed shortly by independent candidate Datuk Wong Tiing Kiong.

Roger Lau is the proposer for Priscilla, while Brandon Lim is her seconder.

The proposer for Tiing Kiong is Chong Tze Wei, while his seconder is David Chiong.

Returning officer Teng Min Min announced the closing of the nomination period at 10am and announced the four candidates for the seat at 10.42am, slightly ahead of one hour set aside for the objection period.

About 200 police personnel were at the scene to monitor the nomination process.