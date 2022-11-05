KDM’s KK candidate hopes to make Sabah a better place

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Tourism figure Datuk Seri Winston Liaw Kit Siong said he hoped to make Sabah a better place if he is successful in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

The Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) representative is one of the three P.172 Kota Kinabalu candidates to make their electoral debut.

The others are Amanda Yeo Yan Yin (Warisan) and Yee Tsai Yiew (GRS-PBS).

Incumbent Chan Foong Hin (PH-DAP) and Marcel Jude Joseph (Independent) are also in the fray.

“We have a five-cornered fight, four parties and one independent, so it’s reasonable for parliament contest.

“We all want to fight for Sabah just like our slogan ‘Let Sabah Be Sabah’ … I want to be a candidate and Member of Parliament in order to make Sabah better,” said Liaw who is also president of the Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA).

Liaw also pledged to improve the public transport system and boost the economy, especially in the constituency he would be contesting in via tourism activities.

Meanwhile, Marcel will contest for the parliamentary seat for the first time having twice contested in the state elections in 2013 and 2020.

“It is time to give the independent like me a voice in parliament,” said Marcel in a prepared statement shared to the press.

Asked on his previous experience where he polled double digit in both state elections, Marcel said it was not a problem for him.

“The numbers are not important … it is the cause, the stand that matter.

“I have a proven track record of standing up for Sabah and Sabahan rights through my work in court and therefore it is time for the voters of P172 to put me in parliament to continue the struggle,” he said.