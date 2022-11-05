Muhyiddin: Perikatan to launch manifesto in KL tomorrow

PAGOH (Nov 5): The economy, the environment, women and education are among matters to be given emphasis in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) which is expected to be launched in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition is currently detailing all matters deemed important to implement for the people while other aspects that will be looked into are social, environmental issues and so forth.

“We do not want to make promises but we will work hard to fully implement the pledges made in our manifesto.

“We will make an announcement and hope it will be able to attract voters across the country,” he told reporters after the nomination process for the Pagoh parliamentary seat at Pagoh Higher Education Hub Convention Centre here today.

Disclosing that he had been advised to move to another parliamentary constituency, the incumbent for Pagoh said he had refused to do so and this would be his eleventh time contesting the seat and his last GE since 1978.

“Pagoh and its community have a special place in my heart. For over 40 years in politics, I have never moved to another parliamentary constituency.

“I have served the community in Pagoh faithfully, and the voters in Pagoh who have remained loyal have supported me in every election. Thank you,” he added.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said PN, which he led is also offering a government that is caring, clean and stable for everyone.

He is facing a three-cornered fight against Barisan Nasional candidate who is former Muar Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim and Pakatan Harapan candidate from PKR, Iskandar Shah Abdul Rahman.

Earlier, the Muar-born PN leader was the first candidate to submit his nomination form at 9.03am, followed by Iskandar Shah some five minutes later and Razali at 9.12am.

About 1,000 supporters of the parties contesting had gathered at the complex compounds since 9am.

Muhyiddin, 75, won the parliamentary seat in the last general election with a majority of 6,927 votes, defeating PAS candidate Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz and BN candidate Ismail Mohamed. ― Bernama