No reason not to support GPS pick for Baram, says PDP man

MARUDI (Nov 5): A local Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) member has called upon the constituents of Baram to continue rendering their support for incumbent, Datuk Anyi Ngau, in the 15th general election (GE15).

Suel Garit, 68, who is PDP Poyut-Lubok Nibong branch secretary, further points out that Anyi, 64, is proven to be a good elected people’s representative, having served well as Baram MP for two terms.

“Therefore, there is no reason to replace him.

“The opposition has never brought any development to Baram, compared to what he (Anyi) has brought for us here.

“I call upon all voters, especially those in Poyut and Lubok Nibong areas, to support Anyi again this time,” said Suel, a former district councillor.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is fielding Anyi as its candidate in Baram, where he first won in the parliamentary polls of 2013.

That year, Anyi polled 9,182 votes, over 8,988 votes received by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Roland Engan, and 363 votes for Independent candidate Patrick Sibat.

In 2018, Anyi won again with 12,171 votes, over 10,181 votes gained by the same rival Roland.

Baram is the largest parliamentary constituency in Malaysia, having land size almost large as the state of Pahang.

Based on the electoral roll, it had close to 60,000 voters as at May 2022 – with 52 per cent men and 48 per cent women.