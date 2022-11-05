Now a PN candidate, Jugah seeks to retain Lubok Antu in four-way fight

LUBOK ANTU (Nov 5): The only successful independent candidate in the 2018 general election in Sarawak, Jugah Muyang, is attempting to retain Lubok Antu as a Perikatan Nasional candidate in a four-cornered fight this election.

He is facing Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Roy Angau Gingkoi and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Langga Lias.

In the months leading to the polls, Jugah had applied to join GPS’s Parti Rakyat Sarawak but was apparently rejected.

It was revealed last week that he was now a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia member and he would stand as one of three PN candidates.

This election is also an interesting turn of events for Jugah and Dr Johnical as both had worked together in 2018 to ensure Jugah’s victory.

During the nomination process at the Lubok Antu Sports Complex today, the duo was seen making minimal contact with each other although Rayong took time to mingle and speak with the other candidates.

Roy from Parti Rakyat Sarawak is a new face.

Before the nomination process today, the Lubok Antu seat was expected to see a five-cornered fight, but Lingga Manggie who is rumoured to be contesting did not show up at nomination centre.

In the last 14th General Election (GE14), Jugah won with a majority of 1,059 votes in a three-cornered contest against Barisan Nasional’s Robert Pasang Alam and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Nicholas Bawin Anggat.

He subsequently joined PKR but in June 2020, he quit the party to become an Independent Member of Parliament supporting the PN government and the GPS state government.