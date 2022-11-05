Now representing PN, incumbent Ali Biju faces three-cornered battle for Saratok

SARIKEI (Nov 5): Saratok incumbent Datuk Ali Biju is in a three-cornered fight to defend the seat he won in 2018 on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) ticket.

Then representing Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), he is now contesting for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, of which his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is the core member.

Hoping to wrest the seat from Ali is Giendam Jonathan Tait of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, who is from the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Representing Ali’s former coalition of PH is Ibil Jaya, who is from PKR.

Returning officer Haron Mahidi announced the three candidates at the Dewan Sri Krian nomination centre in Saratok at 12.20pm today.

In 2018, Ali contested on a PH-PKR ticket to receive 11,848 votes in a straight-fight against PDP’s Subeng Mula, who represented Barisan Nasional.

Subeng only managed 10,859 votes, which gave Ali a majority of 989 votes.