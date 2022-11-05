PBM’s Sng faces four-term MP Salang, PBDS, indie candidates in Julau

JULAU (Nov 5): The Julau parliamentary constituency will see a four-cornered fight this 15th general election (GE15).

Incumbent Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien, who won the seat in the 14th general election (GE14), is defending the seat under his newly formed Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

He is facing former four-term Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Susan George@Suhana Abdullah of PBDS and an independent candidate Elly Lawai.

Returning officer Wee Teck Ming, in an announcement after the nomination process, said all nomination papers filed by four aspiring candidates had been accepted.