PBRS did not have endorsement to crash Ranau seat, says Sabah BN sec gen

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) did not give its blessings to component Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) to crash its seats negotiations and stand in the Ranau seat, said its secretary general Datuk Jafry Arifin.

He said that PBRS had gone behind its back to stand in the Ranau seat after the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and BN leadership had come to the consensus that the seat should go to Bersatu to contest.

“The move by PBRS was clearly contravening and disrespecting the decision made by the BN chairman,” he said.

“We are whole heartedly denying the use of the BN logo by PBRS and we did not give our blessing. The candidate does not have the letter of appointment (watikah) from BN to stand in the Ranau parliamentary seat,” said Jafry in a statement here tonight.

His statement comes after a last minute crash by PBRS Ranau chief coordinator Datuk Ewon Ebin to contest the Ranau seat, which was promised to GRS incumbent Datuk Jonathan Yasin.

He said that as per the electoral pact between Sabah BN and GRS, Sabah BN had instructed its election machinery to help Yasin win.

“Sabah BN promises to continue to respect and uphold the pact between BN and GRS in the state. Party supporters in Ranau will also continue to give their support and effort towards the GRS candidate.”

Jafry, who is also Sabah Umno secretary and Sukau assemblyman, said that PBRS secretary general told Ewon in a letter dated November 4 about the party’s decision and to cancel the use of the PBRS symbol.

He however, did not state whether any action was to be taken against PBRS or its candidate, nor were they asked to withdraw from contesting the seat.

However, Ewon, a former Ranau MP, had filed his nomination papers this morning and is a candidate against GRS using the PBRS logo.

In the five-cornered fight, the other candidates are Taufik Dahlan from Pakatan Harapan, Azizul Julirin from Pejuang and Markos Siton from Warisan.

Ewon is the second person to clash in an internal tussle between the ruling coalition in Sabah. The first was Beluran incumbent Datuk Ronald Kiandee, a five term MP and vice president of Bersatu.

