BINTULU (Nov 5): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is again facing a three-cornered fight for Bintulu.

Contesting on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket, Tiong will face Chiew Chan Yew of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Duke Janteng of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Tiong retained Bintulu in the 2018 general election after securing a 7,022-vote majority.

MORE TO COME