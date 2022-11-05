Petra Jaya to see three-cornered fight in GE15

KUCHING (Nov 5): The Petra Jaya constituency will see a three-cornered fight in the 15th General Election (GE15) between incumbent Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS), Sopian Julaihi (PKR) and Datuk Othman Abdullah (Sedar).

Sopian was the first candidate to arrive at the Petra Jaya nomination centre at SMK Petra Jaya at 8.45am. He was accompanied by his proposer Iswardy Morni and seconder Edris Hilmi.

Fadillah was second to arrive at the nomination centre and was accompanied by Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman as his proposer and his seconder Hanifah Saed.

Othman was last to arrive and was accompanied by proposer Abang Halit Abang Malik and seconder Jaini Kipli.

Returning officer for Petra Jaya Mohamed Khaidir Abang later confirmed the three candidates were eligible to contest after finding no rejection of candidates after the objection period opened and confirmed they were candidates at 11.37am.

Also present to support Fadillah were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki, Semariang assemblyman Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and around 500 other GPS supporters.

For the record, Fadillah has held the Petra Jaya parliamentary seat for four consecutive terms since winning it in the 2004 general election.