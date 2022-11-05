Police fire tear gas at crowd outside Tenom nomination centre (Video)

TENOM (Nov 5): Police were forced to fire tear gas to disperse a group of political supporters outside the nomination centre for the Tenom parliamentary constituency at Dewan DSP Antanom here.

The incident is believed to have happened, when the group – allegedly from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) – had caused a disturbance at the nomination centre.

The supporters were said to be dissatisfied with the rejection of KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony’s nomination as a candidate for the seat by the returning officer.

MORE TO COME