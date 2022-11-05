Prabakaran disappointed with Tian Chua’s ‘selfishness’ for joining Batu contest, says PKR will take action

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 5): Incumbent Batu MP P Prabakaran said he was disappointed his immediate predecessor Chua Tian Chang was offering himself as a candidate in the already-crowded fight for this seat.

Prabakaran said he had “mixed feelings” when asked about Chua throwing his hat into the ring.

“But the party will take the relevant action against him. Because as deputy chairman of Wilayah, I feel disappointed at his selfishness.

“When we talk about national PH taking over the government, he cares more about himself,” he told reporters when met just before entering the nomination centre.

He and his red-shirted supporters numbering 150 to 200 had marched to the nomination centre, with loud shouts of “Reformasi” and “Kita Boleh”.

