Riot confident about retaining Serian seat in GE15

SERIAN (Nov 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem is confident about his chances in retaining Serian for the eighth time despite a heated four-cornered fight for the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Serian incumbent, who came to the nomination centre with some 3,000 supporters today, said he had fought in seven elections but this had been the best support so far as he believed those supporters would turn into his voters.

“I am smiling but at the same tie I cannot be overconfident in politics. All the assemblymen – from Tebedu, Bukit Semuja and Kedup – are here. I believe with them behind me, I am confident (about my chances) but I cannot be too confident,” he said.

Riot added he would not disclose his strategies, fearing the opposition might outdo him.

“Even in the game of football you won’t disclose your strategies, let alone in elections like this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for the first time is contesting Serian and has fielded Elsiy Tingang as their candidate. Elsiy is also the first Bidayuh woman to contest in the area and is new to the election process.

She said she will focus on economic activities which are sustainable for the youths and the future of Serian and the whole of Sarawak.

“With my background in economics, banking, finance legal and bank consultant, I find there is no (economic) activity in Serian. I don’t know (how) for umpteen years, everyone (in Serian) coming out from university is jobless.

“For farmers, the prices of stuff is going down but imported goods are very expensive because the US dollar rate is increasing – imagine how the impact will be for us. Those are the things we have to look at as it’s not just the normal, happy-go-lucky kind of things. We have to think of bread-and-butter issues,” she said.

Elsiy said bread-and-butter issues should focus more on economic activities in Serian, such as having small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to encourage sustainable economy.

“That will create jobs for the youngsters as there are so many under Undi18. In Serian itself, we have about 20,000 Undi18 voters and I am going to go after that,” she said.

On the other hand, DAP’s candidate Learry Jabol plans to focus on improving the government’s system.

“We want to improve that – especially basic services like the hospital and education system because Serian is far behind,” he said.