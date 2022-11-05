Sabah, Sarawak record over RM30 mln in craft sales as of September

KUCHING (Nov 5): Sarawak and Sabah recorded craft sales totalling RM30.7 million this year up till Sept 30, said caretaker Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

She said this was an increase of 19 per cent compared to the same period last year when the two states recorded RM25.7 million in craft sales.

For this year, she said Sarawak sold crafts valued at RM14.9 million, while Sabah managed to sell RM15.8 million in crafts.

Nationwide, craft sales totalled RM211 million this year, exceeding the original target of RM200 million.

“The government also always supports the development of the country’s craft industry when it designated local craft products as one of the products that can be used as official gifts and souvenirs through the Malaysian Treasury Circular – Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings issued in July 2022.

“I sincerely hope that with this recommendation, the state government can also make craft products the main choice of gifts and souvenirs in official events or ceremonies,” she said at the Borneo Textile Craft Festival 2022 (FKTB 2022) Gala Night yesterday.

Nancy said the achievements of the country’s craft industry continue to be recognised including internationally.

“On Oct 22, Malaysia won six awards in conjunction with the sixth International Craft Awards (ICA) 2022 in New Delhi, India, an event organised by Craft Village India, which is a member of the World Craft Council – Asia Pacific Sub-region (WCC-APR).

“This programme is a platform to recognise the contributions of individuals, craftspeople, artisans, designers, and organisations from around the world in the inclusive development and sustainability of the craft industry,” she said.

Nancy noted that the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation, received the Organisation for Sustainable Development of Craft Sector award.

She also congratulated Sarawak Songket entrepreneur Ramtiniwaiti Ramlee from Kampung Gedong in Simunjan, who was recently awarded the Young Craft Entrepreneur Award 2022 by the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation.

Among those present were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his wife Datin Seri Zuraini Abd Jabbar; and Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation Board chairman Rubiah Wang.