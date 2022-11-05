Sagah: 90:10 ratio of local teachers in Sarawak surpassed

KUCHING (Nov 5): Sarawak has surpassed the target set by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in hiring local Sarawakian teachers in the state, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

According to the Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, 94 per cent of the teachers in the state are local Sarawakians while six per cent are non-Sarawakians.

“This means that we have already achieved more than the initial target, which is a ratio of 90 to 10, for the placement of teachers from Sarawak in the state,” said Sagah in a press conference after the launching of Career as Teachers briefing in SMK Tarat, Serian yesterday.

When asked about the efforts of MOE to increase the number of teachers in the state to 5,000 starting this year, Sagah said there has been no information by MOE so far on the entry of new teachers into Sarawak.

Clarifying on the matter, Education Service Commission (SPP) Sarawak division secretary Faizah Edrus said the recruitment of teachers is based on the demand by MOE and SPP will manage the recruitment.

“If there is a request from the MOE, SPP will run advertisements and offers to candidates based on the data from MOE,” she said.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Career as Teachers briefing programme organised jointly by MEITD and SPP Sarawak saw a total of 200 Form Five and Upper Six students of SMK Tarat attending.

The programme aims to provide early exposure to the students on their future careers as well as exposing them to the field of education as teachers.

Also present during the programme were MEITD permanent secretary Azmi Bujang, political secretary to the Premier Damien Rejek, Serian deputy district education officer (PPD) Ensnat Sauari and SMK Tarat headmaster Goh Chui King.