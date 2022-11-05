Shahelmey wants to solve flood, road issues in Putatan

PUTATAN (Nov 5): Flood mitigation and better road networks are among the issues that are close to Datuk Shahelmey Yahya’s heart.

Shahelmey, who is contesting for the Putatan parliament seat, wants flood mitigation planning to be improved for Putatan as the constituency is often plagued by flash floods every monsoon season.

The State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister also wants the construction of road networks in Putatan to be speeded up so that motorists feel comfortable and safe when using the roads.

At the same time, Shahelmey said that the services of local authority in Putatan must also be improved.

“I also see the need to plan for the construction of housing in the Putatan parliament constituency from Sembulan, Tanjung Aru, Putatan and Lokkawi. These are suburban areas that are vast developing, packed with kampung settlements and squatters.

“It is important for me to bring this matter to the national level so that we can prepare housing for the low and middle income earners,” he said.

Shahelmey’s opponents in the 15GE are Awang Husaini Sahari of Pakatan Harapan, Ahmad Mohd Said representing Warisan and Poyne Tudus @ Patrick Payne of Pejuang.

Awang Husaini is confident of retaining the Putatan seat.

“I don’t see many obstructions for me to defend my seat. Since I received the mandate in the last term, I have worked hard to inspire the people of Putatan and worked hard for the people,” he said.

Awang Husani also said that he is confident he would be given a chance to go for a second term due to his loyalty to PH and the party leadership.

“Voters are focused on candidates who have shown that they are loyal to their party. I have shown what they want. I did not budge even with the Sheraton move, and with the changes in the government. I stayed on.

“Voters in Putatan who see (candidate) who upholds this principle, I think they will vote for me due to that factor. I think this is a measurement (used) by voters,” he said.

Awang Husani also said that the nation is in need of a strong government.

“To have a strong government, we must pick a party that is really trusted by the people. I am confident that Pakatan Harapan is in the right position and this can help me defend my seat,” he told reporters at Dewan Sri Putatan after being successfully announced as a candidate in the upcoming 15GE.

Awang Husaini also shared some of his aspirations for Putatan.

He added that as a suburban area, Putatan will require more housing spaces to meet the demand for housing in the future, and good governance.

Equally important, he said is for the construction of more schools in the constituency to address the congestion issues. Schools such as SMK Tansau, have more than 50 students per class.

Other issues he plans to address are human capital, economic development, and the development of downstream activities, as well as the setting up of an ice factory to cater to the needs of fishermen in Putatan.

Awang Husaini has been Putatan MP since 2018 after beating Datuk Marcus Mojigoh from United Pasokmogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) which has since been renamed as United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation.