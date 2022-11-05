Stampin: DAP incumbent Chong faces GPS’ Lo, PBK’s Lue for PSB

KUCHING (Nov 5): It is a three-cornered tussle in Stampin parliamentary constituency as incumbent Chong Chieng Jen from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) did not get his wish for a straight fight with Gabungan Part Sarawak (GPS).

The seat will see him contesting against GPS candidate Lo Khere Chiang and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Lue Cheng Hing. The latter is contesting under Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket as part of a local Opposition coalition.

The Election Commission (EC) confirmed their nominations at the Stampin nomination centre held at Padawan Municipal Council today.

All the candidates and their supporters arrived as early as 8am and were seen gathering at different coffeeshops around the Mile 10 commercial area.

The first to arrive at the nomination centre was Lue at 8.25am. He was accompanied by proposer Raymond Thong and seconder Wong Tun Teck.

Lo arrived next at 8.45am with proposer Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and seconder Wilfred Yap. They were enthusiastically cheered on by a crowd of supporters and flag-bearers.

Chong arrived at 9am together with his proposer Hiu Kuan Fah and seconder Tan Kay Chee, along with a crowd of supporters and flag-bearers chanting ‘Kita Boleh’.

Lue submitted his nomination papers to the EC at 9.01am, Lo at 9.05am, and Chong at 9.10am.

At 10am, returning officer Henry Jalin Watt announced the filiing of nomination papers had closed.

At 11.50am, he announced all three candidates were eligible after no issues were found with their nominations.

After drawing lots, the candidates’ order of appearance on ballot papers are Chong, Lo, and Lue.