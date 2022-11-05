Straight fight in Hulu Rajang as old foes Ugak, Abun Sui battle for third time

KAPIT (Nov 5): The Hulu Rajang parliamentary seat will see a rematch between old foes Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Abun Sui Anyit.

The pair had contested in a straight fight in 2018 and in a three-cornered fight in 2013.

Accompanied by some 300 supporters, incumbent Ugak was the first to arrive at the nomination centre at the civic centre here at 8am.

He filed his papers as soon as the nomination period opened at 9am, with Inguh Miut as his proposer and Dannis Abit as seconder.

Abun Sui arrived at with a group of about 30 supporters at around 8.30am and submitted his forms at 9.08am. He was proposed by Annie Amat and seconded by Bernard Bungkong.

Returning Officer Robert Liman Deli confirmed their candidacy at 11am.

Ugak, of Parti Rakyat Sarawak, is seeking his third term in office.