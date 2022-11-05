Straight fights between GPS, PKR candidates in Mukah, Igan

MUKAH (Nov 5): The Mukah and Igan parliamentary seats will see straight fights between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th general election (GE15).

Incumbent Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib of GPS is facing Abdul Jalil Bujang of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Mukah parliamentary seat.

This is the second time that they are contesting against each other, with the first being the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018. In GE14, Hanifah secured the seat after polling 13,853 votes against Jalil who garnered 6,853 votes.

For the Igan parliamentary seat, GPS candidate Ahmad Johnie Zawawi is facing Hud Andri Zulkarnaen Hamden of Amanah.

in GE14, Ahmad Johnie won the Igan parliamentary seat after polling 10,538 votes against Hud Andri Zulkarnaen who garnered 2,043 votes. He had then contested under the PKR ticket.