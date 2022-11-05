SUPP branch chief rallies local support for GPS picks for Kapit, Hulu Rajang

KAPIT (Nov 5): The Kapit branch chairman of Sarawak United People’s Perty (SUPP), Ling Thian Ing, is rallying local support in favour of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates for Kapit and Hulu Rajang for the 15th general election (GE15).

According to him, the incumbents Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Kapit) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Hulu Rajang) have proven their mettle as MPs.

“They have shown that they are able to look after their respective constituents by providing good services such as distributing MRP (Minor Rural Project) allocations for community activities, lobbying for development funds meant to develop the local infrastructures and amenities like roads, piped water and electricity supply, telecommunication and broadband connectivity, as well as implementing socio-economic programmes meant to benefit the people, improving the healthcare services, opening opportunities for higher education and many other matters that are close to our hearts,” he said in a statement.

Ling also said both Nanta and Ugak had good networking at both state and federal government levels.

Ling also highlighted the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), through which various infrastructure and amenity projects had been implemented over the past five years.

“Roads have been constructed to facilitate connectivity; there is Sares (Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme) provides reliable electricity supply; and there are upgrading and expansion works on water pipes and also water treatment plants.”

Ling also pointed out that in the past, people could only travel to Kapit and Song districts using boats, along the Rajang River.

“Back then, it would take five or six hours to reach these districts from Sibu, and even that depended on the water level.

“But now, you can drive a four-wheel drive vehicle from Sibu all the way to Putai in Ulu Sungai Baleh, stretching slightly over 100km, and the journey would only take a little over hours.”

Moreover, Ling said for those in town running businesses, what mattered to them would be to continue having a good trading environment.

“When the government implements any development project, it means that funds are coming in and surely, people would spend and businesses stand to gain. Thus, a friendly and conducive business environment is important to the traders,” he added.

In his parting note, Ling stressed the importance for the voters to go out and exercise their democratic rights.

“Election is a serious matter – think very carefully, and vote for those who able to deliver,” he said.