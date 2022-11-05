Tasik Biru rep: GPS has better chance of winning Mas Gading in GE15

BAU (Nov 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has a better chance of winning Mas Gading in this 15th general election (GE15), said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said that despite GPS fielding new-face Lidang Disen, he believed GPS’ track record as the state government will see a vote swing in favour of the coalition.

“But we will continue to do our work, to tell the people that since GPS won the last year’s state election under its own logo, GPS has proven to have brought development and reduced people’s burden. And we want the people to continue with us in bringing more development.

“The people now know the difference of what it’s like to be under GPS than to be under the opposition.

“We want to tell the voters in Mas Gading, don’t waste your vote away. Instead, vote for a government that takes care of Sarawakians,” he told reporters at the Bau Civic Centre today.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport, earlier came to the nomination centre here where he acted as a proposer for Lidang’s nomination.

On Lidang, Henry said that the 47-year-old is not an unknown figure among the constituents here as he had been aggressively working on the ground in both Tasik Biru and Opar state seats which make up Tasik Biru.

He also said that together with Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, they will together with Lidang to canvass for votes and maintain the winning momentum of GPS which had convincingly won Tasik Biru and Opar in last year’s state election.

“I believe with GPS’ combined strength in both Tasik Biru and Opar, and our proven track record, GPS can win back Mas Gading,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lidang appealed to all voters in Mas Gading to support and vote GPS in this GE15.

“GPS has a proven track record in terms of performance and bringing development.

“Together with Dato Henry Harry Jinep in Tasik Biru and YB Billy Sujang in Opar, we are working together to return Mas Gading to GPS,” he said.