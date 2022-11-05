Teen motorcyclist perishes in accident in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Nov 5): An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after rear-ending a stationary pick-up truck along Jalan Dato Mohd Musa in Kota Samarahan at 6.45pm today.

A witness said after rear-ending the pick-up truck, the motorcyclist veered to the middle of the road where he collided with the back of a sedan car.

Due to the impact, the deceased identified as Mohammad Nur Pazrullah Ali, was thrown off his motorcycle and knocked by an oncoming car.

Paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) declared him dead at the scene.

His body was later handed over to the police to be transported to the SGH Forensics Department for further action.