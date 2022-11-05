Tenom nomination: Peter to file complaint to High Court, alleges ‘invisible hand’ interference

TENOM (Nov 5): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony believed that there was an ‘invisible hand’ at play which had caused his nomination papers to be rejected by the Election Commission (EC) for the Tenom parliament seat today.

The former Sabah infrastructure development minister said he will file a complaint to the High Court on Monday (Nov 7).

Relating the incident to the media, Peter said everything went smoothly without any problem initially until he was about to leave the nomination centre.

“At first everything was going smoothly. At 9am and 10am there were no problems. The RO (returning officer) checked all documents and was satisfied. I even pay the deposit.

“Around 10am, all six candidates drew their number and I got number 1.

“Just before 12pm and as we were about to leave the center and to be introduced as the candidates, the RO came to me and told me that my nomination had been rejected.

“When I asked why, the RO said the instruction came from Kuala Lumpur,” said the Melalap assemblyman.

Peter said he was shocked that his nomination was rejected at the last minute although it was earlier accepted by the RO in Tenom.

“I told them that the time for objection was between 9am to 10am, and it clearly has expired.

“They initially accepted all my documents without any objection but why at the very last minute, close to noon, was it rejected?” he asked.

According to Peter, Sabah EC had no objection with his nomination but the rejection came from Kuala Lumpur.

“I believe there is an ‘invisible hand’ that interferes with today’s nomination.

“We will file this to the High Court on Monday to seek an answer if I am qualified to contest or not, because the Kuala Lumpur court has suspended my conviction, which means that I have done nothing wrong,” he said.

Peter also believes that the outcome was a win for KDM as he was allow to contest for the Tenom seat, but was only rejected at the very last minute without any clarification.

Peter, a former Sabah infrastructure development minister, was found guilty of forging a letter in 2014 from the office of the Universiti Malaysia Sabah deputy vice-chancellor for a system maintenance contract work.

The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur sentenced him to a three-year jail term and RM50,000 fine back in August.

Peter has applied for a stay of execution on the jail term, but paid the fine.

Under Article 48(4) of the Federal Constitution, convicts who have been sentenced to a jail term of more than one year or a fine of not less than RM2,000 and have not received a free pardon, are disqualified from public office.