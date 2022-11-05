Three-cornered fight in Kapit between Nanta, PH and PBDS candidates

KAPIT (Nov 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi will face off against two other contenders for the Kapit parliamentary seat as he seeks a sixth term in office.

He is up against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Khusyairy Pangkas @ Pangkas Unggang and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak’s (PBDS) Robert Saweng.

Nanta was the first to arrive at the nomination centre at Bletih State Complex and filed his papers to Returning Officer Cerisologo Sabut shortly past 9am.

He was proposed by Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat and seconded by Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang.

Next to submit his nomination forms was Khusyairy, with Tugang Tanggok and Archelous Tugang his proposer and seconder, respectively.

Robert, who is PBDS Youth chief, was proposed by Bensin Benet and seconded by Donny Lek.

At the end of the nomination period, Cerisologo made the official confirmation of candidates for the seat.