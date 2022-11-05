Three newbie parliamentary candidates to stand in Miri

MIRI (Nov 5): Three first-time parliamentary candidates for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Pakatan Harapan (PH), and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will attempt to win the seat of Miri.

The first to arrive at the nomination centre at 8.45am was GPS-SUPP candidate Jeffery Phang Siaw Foong, 48, followed by PH-PKR’s Chiew Choon Man, 31 at 8.45am and PSB’s Datuk Lawrence Lai Yew Son, 62, at 8.50am.

Phang’s submitted his nomination papers at 9.01am. His nomination was proposed by Datuk Seri Law Kiu Kiong and seconded by Julaihi Mohamad.

Chiew meanwhile submitted his nomination papers at 9.03am. His nomination was proposed by Wong Fui Kian and seconded by Ang Siew Loong.

Lai was the last to submit his nomination papers at 9.06am. His nomination was proposed by Leslie Ting and seconded by Eric Chin.

As no objection was received, returning officer Abdul Rahman Taupek announced the three-cornered fight at 12.37pm.