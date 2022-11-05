Tiong: Flash flood special committee to be formed a week after GE15

BINTULU (Nov 5): A special committee to look into flash floods here will be set up soon, incumbent Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said.

He said the committee to be headed by Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) will be formed a week after the 15th general election (GE15) polling day as most staff of the agency would be involved in the election.

“I believe many officers of various agencies including BDA have been engaged to carry out election-related works in the coming few weeks,” Tiong told reporters after he attended a special meeting at Bintulu Resident’s Office yesterday.

“A week after the general election, representatives of several agencies such as Public Works Department (JKR), Land and Survey Department (JTS), Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) would be invited to attend another meeting, especially to set up the committee,” he added.

The committee would look into the root cause of flash floods and find ways to effectively address the problem, he said, adding areas which will be accorded special attention are Gem Park, Taman Jason, Sungai Kemena and Sungai Sebiew.

In that respect, he requested DID to conduct a study on Sungai Kemena to identify factors which contribute to flash floods.

As silting at the mouth of Sungai Sebiew had been identified as a contributing factor to flash floods in Bintulu, DID ought to look into ways and means to address the problem such as by carrying out dredging works, he suggested.

Though he was informed that works to deepen the river had been carried out, a lot of efforts still needed to be done to effectively address the problem, he stressed.