Two-term GPS ADUN seeks to spoil DAP’s Sarikei legacy hopes in straight fight

SIBU (Nov 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will face off in a straight fight with the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Roderick Wong Siew Lead in the Sarikei parliamentary seat.

Huang, who has held the Repok state seat under Sarikei for two terms, arrived at the nomination centre at 8.32am.

He was accompanied by proposer Lau Hieng Yueh and seconder Lau Hieng Moon.

At around 8.45am, Roderick arrived, accompanied by his father and proposer Wong Ling Biu as well as seconder Yew Tai Hui.

Ling Biu, who is the incumbent, is not seeking re-election.

Returning officer Kathreen Laila Eddie Saga announced the names of the candidates after the end of the protest period at 12.15pm.