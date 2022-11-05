UPKO chief to battle with five candidates for Tuaran

TUARAN (Nov 5): The contest for Tuaran will be a crowded affair with six candidates in the fray this 15th general election.

Outgoing Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau will be defending the seat against Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah; Parti Warisan’s deputy head of Wirawati, Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas; Muminin Kalingkong @Norbinsha from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, and two independent candidates, Bobby Lewat and Datuk Noortaip Suhaili.

In the previous election, Madius, who was then contesting under the Barisan Nasional ticket, had garnered 22,494 votes to win the seat with a 7,624 majority against four other candidates.

In this GE, Madius will be contesting under the Pakatan Harapan logo.