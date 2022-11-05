Voon calls on Bandar Kuching voters to give him chance

KUCHING (Nov 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Bandar Kuching Voon Lee Shan has called on voters to give him a chance to represent them in parliament to fight for Sarawak’s rights.

The Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president, who is contesting under the PSB ticket, said Bandar Kuching seat has been under Democratic Action Party (DAP) for many years with no progress in sight with regards to reclaiming Sarawak’s rights.

“I hope that the voters of Bandar Kuching will give me a chance to replace the incumbent as well as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in parliament.

“They have been (in parliament) for so long and this thing (fighting for Sarawak’s rights) has been outstanding.

“Let us, a new party, go into parliament to fight for Sarawak’s rights to restore Sarawak,” he told reporters when met after the announcement of Bandar Kuching candidates at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Community Hall here today.

He said PBK is a new party with a noble cause to fight for Sarawakians.

“We want to restore all the rights lost in Sarawak after the formation of Malaysia. First and foremost, we want to revoke the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) so that Sarawak can be returned to its original position.

“Once returned, that means Sarawak can exit from Malaysia. That is our ultimate goal,” he said, adding that PBK also hoped to revoke or repeal the Petroleum Development Act 1974 to enable the party to ‘take back all our oil and gas resources for Sabah and Sarawak’.

Voon will be contesting against Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii of DAP and Tay Tze Kok of GPS.