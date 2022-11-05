Warisan’s Darell Leiking faces three challengers in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): The incumbent for Penampang parliamentary constituency Datuk Darell Leiking from Warisan is facing three other candidates for the seat.

The candidates who are challenging Darell are United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) vice-president Datuk Ewon Benedict, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) Kenny Chua and an independent candidate Richard Jimmy.

The four candidates had submitted their nomination forms between 9.04am and 9.22am.

Returning officer Francis Lo confirmed the constituency’s candidates after no objection was received following the nomination.

Darell has been the Penampang MP for two terms since 2013. He first won the seat when he was with Parti Keadilan Rakyat before quitting to join Warisan. He successfully defended the seat during the 2018 general election with 23,473-vote majority.

Ewon, Kenny and Richard are all from Penampang.