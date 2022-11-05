Woman injured in single-vehicle accident in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 5): A 29-year-old woman suffered bodily injuries after she was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Lorong Kempas, here around 8.50pm last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim is believed to have lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the concrete fencing of a house.

At the scene were rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations who extricated the victim from the damaged vehicle.

She was given first-aid at the scene by the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services before being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further medical treatment.

After ensuring that the area is safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 9.14pm.